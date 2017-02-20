Catholic World News

Norma McCorvey dies: plaintiff in Roe v. Wade case, later a pro-life activist

February 20, 2017

Norma McCorvey who was “Jane Roe” in the Roe v. Wade case, but later became a commited Christian and pro-life activist, died in Texas on February 18 at the age of 69.

At first an anonymous plaintiff in the famous case, McCorvey identified herself as “Roe” in the 1980s. Later she experienced a conversion, and became an outspoken opponent of legal abortion.

McCorvey said that as “Jane Roe,” she had been exploited by attorneys who were anxious to challenge the nation’s abortion laws—not to help a woman in need. “I was persuaded by feminist attorneys to lie; to say that I was raped, and needed an abortion,” she said. “It was all a lie.”

McCorvey, who had struggled for much of her life with addiction and other health problems, had said that she wanted to devote the rest of her life to the quest to end legal abortion.

