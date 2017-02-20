Catholic World News

Vatican froze over $2 million in suspicious transactions last year

February 20, 2017

Vatican financial authorities froze more than €2 million ($2.125 million) in funds last year, as part of the continuing crackdown on suspicious financial transactions.

Gian Pietro Milano, the Vatican’s top prosecutor, reported on the frozen assets in a summary of the activities of his office. He disclosed that the Financial Intelligence Authority, created by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010 to supervise Vatican financial transactions, had called attention to the suspicions transactions, which had eventually led to two indictments.

Milano said that investigations are continuing in 17 cases of suspected financial misconduct from 2016 and earlier. Since 2013, he said, about €13 million has been frozen in Vatican accounts.

European financial authorities have applauded the Vatican’s progress in uncovering suspicious financial transactions, but called for a more aggressive approach to prosecuting transgressions.

