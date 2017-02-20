Action Alert!
Please offer a gift today to help us meet our February expenses.   Just $8,580 to go!   Can you make a difference right now?
Catholic World News

Pope to visit Rome’s Anglican church

February 20, 2017

Pope Francis will visit All Saints’ Anglican Church in Rome on February 26.

The visit is part of the church’s commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the first Anglican worship service in Rome. The Pope will take part in an abridged choral evensong, preach a homily, and answer questions from members of the congregation.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: feedback - Today 10:48 AM ET USA

    As a pastor of the entire Christian Church, Pope Francis could point out in his homily the moral decline that is plaguing the Anglican Church, especially ordinations of openly and actively homosexual bishops. He could also mention their lack of Apostolic succession and invite them to consider the end of their schism and a full communion with the Catholic Church.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.