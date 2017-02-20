Pope to visit Rome’s Anglican church
February 20, 2017
Pope Francis will visit All Saints’ Anglican Church in Rome on February 26.
The visit is part of the church’s commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the first Anglican worship service in Rome. The Pope will take part in an abridged choral evensong, preach a homily, and answer questions from members of the congregation.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 10:48 AM ET USA
As a pastor of the entire Christian Church, Pope Francis could point out in his homily the moral decline that is plaguing the Anglican Church, especially ordinations of openly and actively homosexual bishops. He could also mention their lack of Apostolic succession and invite them to consider the end of their schism and a full communion with the Catholic Church.