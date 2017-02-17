Catholic World News

Egyptian Copt gunned down; Islamic militants suspected

A Coptic schoolteacher was shot and killed in Egypt’s Sinai region on February 16, and officials indicated that a local affiliate of the Islamic State was suspected of orchestrating the murder.

Gamal Tawfiq was shot by two men who had followed him on a motorcycle as he walked home after classes in a school in the coastal town of el Arish. It was the second murder of a Coptic Christian this week, in a region where Christians have been under attack.

