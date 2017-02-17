Catholic World News

Denver archdiocese issues caution on blogger’s ‘visions’

February 17, 2017

The Denver archdiocese has issued a new caution about the work of a blogger who claims to receive messages from the Virgin Mary.

The archdiocese released a statement saying that the predictions issued by Charlie Johnston, supposedly based on his visions, are “not accurate and the archdiocese urges the faithful not to condone or support further attempts to reinterpret them as valid.” The statement was issued after Johnston’s blog posted a claim that his statements “have been fully approved by the Church.”

Johnston has predicted, among other things, that President Obama would not finish his 2nd term and that the US government would be overthrown.

