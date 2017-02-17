Catholic World News

Welcome cultural changes, diversity, Pope urges Roman university students

February 17, 2017

“Migrations are not a danger, but a challenge to grow,” Pope Francis said in a February 17 meeting with students at Roma Tre University.

During a visit to the Roman institution, also known as the Universita degli studi, the Pontiff answered a few questions from students. In reply to a question about European identity, he said that new influences should be welcomed. “There is a risk of globalization that fosters uniformity,” he said, and a “unity without differences” is sterile.

The Holy Father encouraged the young students to maintain a hopeful attitude, noting that the threat of unemployment and the empty promise of a hedonistic life pose serious threats. He remarked that some young people fall into addictions. For others, he said, the “lack of work leads them to go elsewhere and enlist in a terrorist army.” He speculated that they might be thinking that “at least that way I have something to do and I give meaning to life.” The Pope voiced his dismay at that way of thinking: “Terrible; terrible.”

