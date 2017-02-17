Texas bishop: Trump’s executive order on refugees is ‘draconian’
In a letter read recently at all Sunday Masses in the Diocese of Fort Worth, Bishop Michael Olson criticized President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.
The prelate said that the executive order “offers draconian measures … The substance and tenor of this order and its promulgation foster fear of outsiders and tempt us to sin by religious bigotry and by omission of our Christian obligation to welcome the stranger.”
-
Posted by: Lucius49 -
Today 11:16 AM ET USA
The order is hardly draconian. It has to do with protecting the US from terrorists from countries who sponsor and harbor terrorists. There is reason to fear given the atrocities of radical Islam. The bishops have to get their heads out of the sand and recognize that the common good involves the safety of a countries citizens. There is no religious bigotry in the order. Time to get real bishops!!