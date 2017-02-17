Catholic World News

Texas bishop: Trump’s executive order on refugees is ‘draconian’

February 17, 2017

In a letter read recently at all Sunday Masses in the Diocese of Fort Worth, Bishop Michael Olson criticized President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.

The prelate said that the executive order “offers draconian measures … The substance and tenor of this order and its promulgation foster fear of outsiders and tempt us to sin by religious bigotry and by omission of our Christian obligation to welcome the stranger.”

