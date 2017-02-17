Catholic World News

Pope urges prayer for peace, laments arms trafficking

February 17, 2017

In his February 16 weekday Mass homily at Domus Sanctae Marthae, Pope Francis preached on the tragedy of war and the importance of prayer and work for peace.

“In today’s world there is blood being spilt,” he preached. “Today the world is at war. Many brothers and sisters are dying, even innocent people, because the great and powerful want a larger slice of the earth; they want a little more power, or they want to make a little more money on arms trafficking.”

Prayer for peace, he continued, “is not a formality; work towards peace is not a formality … War begins in the heart of a person; it begins at home, in the family, among friends and then goes out into the whole world.”

