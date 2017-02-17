Iraqi Christian refugees call for quicker resettlement
February 17, 2017
Demanding speedier resettlement, Iraqi Christian refugees took part in a protest outside a UN office in Beirut on February 13.
“We understand the frustration of the refugees that are living in very difficult conditions,” a UN spokeswoman told a Lebanese newspaper. “Unfortunately, we work with very limited quotas, and globally only 1% of the refugee population is resettled.”
Syriac Orthodox Archbishop Mor Yostinos Boulos Safar, whose see is in Lebanon, said that “the UN doesn’t really help Christian families; they are cast out from their help.”
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 7:06 AM ET USA
One thing has become crystal clear during the last 8 years. The Orthodox and Eastern Catholic prelates call major events and policies as they see them. They hold no punches, avoid subtleties, don't mince words. If they see an injustice, they tell it as it is, not as they think an audience would like it spun. Very refreshing. I hope that Western prelates are paying attention and garner the courage to behave likewise.