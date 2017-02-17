Catholic World News

Iraqi Christian refugees call for quicker resettlement

February 17, 2017

Demanding speedier resettlement, Iraqi Christian refugees took part in a protest outside a UN office in Beirut on February 13.

“We understand the frustration of the refugees that are living in very difficult conditions,” a UN spokeswoman told a Lebanese newspaper. “Unfortunately, we work with very limited quotas, and globally only 1% of the refugee population is resettled.”

Syriac Orthodox Archbishop Mor Yostinos Boulos Safar, whose see is in Lebanon, said that “the UN doesn’t really help Christian families; they are cast out from their help.”

References: