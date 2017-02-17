Catholic World News

Trump administration keeps Obama’s LGBT envoy

February 17, 2017

The Trump administration has decided not to eliminate the position of Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons, a position created by the Obama administration in 2015.

Randy Berry, the special envoy since 2015, will remain in the position, according to Foreign Policy.

  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 7:11 AM ET USA

    Between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand we have the dignity of the human person, but on the other we have behavior detestable to God. Difficult to reconcile in a pluralistic world.

