Venezuelan leftists disrupt Mass, denounce Church involvement in political crisis
February 16, 2017
Leftists disrupted Mass at a Catholic church in Caracas, Venezuela on February 11, as tensions escalated between the Catholic hierarchy and supporters of the socialist government.
Demonstrators burst into a chuch in a poor neighborhood of the capital city, shouting slogans and denouncing the Catholic clergy. “Satan in a cassock!” they chanted, and “Chavez lives”—a reference to the late Hugo Chavez, whose dictatorial rule had been repeatedly condemned by Church leaders.
A leader of the leftist group took over the pulpit to deliver an address denouncing the pastor for his criticism of the government. He argued that if Church leaders made statements about politics, political activists should be able to speak in the church.
