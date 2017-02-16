Catholic World News

Church in Australia has paid over $200 million to sex-abuse victims

February 16, 2017

The Catholic Church in Australia has paid about $213 million in compensation to sex-abuse victims since 1980, a royal commission has reported.

The commissions said that more than 3,000 people received compensation as a result of sex-abuse cases. The payments came from both dioceses and religious orders.

The Christian Brothers paid out the greatest amount of compensation: $35 million to 763 victims. The Society of Jesus offered the largest payments to individuals, averaging nearly $200,000 for each victim.

