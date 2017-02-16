Catholic World News

Members of European Parliament condemn Trump’s reinstatement of Mexico City policy

February 16, 2017

A large majority of members of the European Parliament have supported an amendment condemning President Donald Trump’s decision to ban the use of federal funds to promote abortion overseas.

The members called upon the EU to help “finance the access to birth control, legal and safe abortion, using both national as well as EU development funding, in order to fill the financing gap left after the Trump’s administration’s moves.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!