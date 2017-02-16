Catholic World News
Members of European Parliament condemn Trump’s reinstatement of Mexico City policy
February 16, 2017
A large majority of members of the European Parliament have supported an amendment condemning President Donald Trump’s decision to ban the use of federal funds to promote abortion overseas.
The members called upon the EU to help “finance the access to birth control, legal and safe abortion, using both national as well as EU development funding, in order to fill the financing gap left after the Trump’s administration’s moves.”
