Pope recalls Saints Cyril and Methodius

February 16, 2017

Following his February 15 general audience, Pope Francis recalled that the previous day was the liturgical memorial of Saints Cyril and Methodius, apostles of the Slavs and co-patrons of Europe.

“These two brothers from Thessaloniki … brought the Gospel to the Slav peoples,” the Pope said in Paul VI Audience Hall. “Today, too, they remind Europe, and all of us, of the need to maintain the unity of the faith, tradition and Christian culture, and to live the Gospel every day.”

Referring to the two saints, he added:

May their example help you, dear young people to become missionary disciples in every environment. May their tenacity encourage you, dear sick people, to offer your sufferings for the conversion of those who are distant; and may their love for the Lord enlighten you, dear newlyweds, so you make the Gospel the fundamental rule of your family life.

