Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission: integrate migrants into a ‘cohesive and welcoming’ society

February 16, 2017

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE), joined by Caritas Europa and eight other Christian organizations, has called upon EU policymakers to give greater priority to the integration of migrants and refugees.

In a six-page response to an EU action plan, COMECE and the other organizations stated that “the EU can strengthen equal rights and opportunities by fostering anti-discrimination policies and appropriate diversity management strategies within public institutions … A cohesive and welcoming society must provide migrants with the necessary means to help them overcome structural, socio-economic, and cultural challenges and barriers that hinder their full participation and integration.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!