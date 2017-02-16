Catholic World News

South Sudan: bishop demands justice after nun’s murder

February 16, 2017

Nine months after a Slovak missionary nun was slain in South Sudan, a bishop has demanded information from the government.

“We demand [for] justice,” said Bishop Erkolano Lodu Tombe of Yei , according to the Fides news agency. “The investigation on her murder had been started by the government, but after making few arrests the government went quiet.”

