Catholic World News

South Sudan: bishop demands justice after nun’s murder

February 16, 2017

Nine months after a Slovak missionary nun was slain in South Sudan, a bishop has demanded information from the government.

“We demand [for] justice,” said Bishop Erkolano Lodu Tombe of Yei , according to the Fides news agency. “The investigation on her murder had been started by the government, but after making few arrests the government went quiet.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!