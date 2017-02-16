Catholic World News

British prelate: ‘safely reduce’ prison population

February 16, 2017

Responding to a speech on prisons by a government official, the English bishops’ liaison to prisons called for a reduction in the prison population.

“Prisons play an important role in punishing offenders, supporting rehabilitation, and keeping the public safe,” said Bishop Richard Moth. “However, we currently imprison more people than ever before and are categorically failing to care for them all.”

He added:

The levels of suicide, self-harm, violence and mental health difficulties in our prisons are unacceptable in any civilized society. I hope the government seriously consider options to safely reduce the prison population, such as earned early-release schemes.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!