Arab bishops discuss migration, other challenges

February 16, 2017

The Conference of Latin Bishops of the Arab Regions has concluded a three-day meeting in Jordan.

According to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the prelates heard “poignant narratives” from bishops in Syria, Egypt, and Iraq.

Bishop Paul Hinder, the vicar apostolic of Southern Arabia, discussed “the challenges brought about by the huge community of migrants from Asia and Africa and his concern for the small Christian community that remains in Yemen despite the war.”

