Historic cathedral transferred back to Russian Orthodox Church

February 16, 2017

A century after the Bolshevik Revolution, officials in Saint Petersburg, Russia, have returned St. Isaac’s Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church.

The church, built in 1858 in what was then Russia’s capital, is one of the largest Orthodox churches in the world. In 1931, Soviet officials converted it into the Museum of the History of Religion and Atheism.

