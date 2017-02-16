Catholic World News
Historic cathedral transferred back to Russian Orthodox Church
February 16, 2017
A century after the Bolshevik Revolution, officials in Saint Petersburg, Russia, have returned St. Isaac’s Cathedral to the Russian Orthodox Church.
The church, built in 1858 in what was then Russia’s capital, is one of the largest Orthodox churches in the world. In 1931, Soviet officials converted it into the Museum of the History of Religion and Atheism.
References:
- Hundreds Protest Cathedral Transfer In St. Petersburg (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)
- Сrowds surround St Petersburg religious museum, protesting its transition to Orthodox Church (RT.com)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!