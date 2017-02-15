Catholic World News

Syrian Orthodox bishops assail Patriarch for reverencing Qu’ran

February 15, 2017

Six bishops of the Syrian Orthodox Church have accused their Patriarch Ignatius Ephem II of “betrayal of the faith,” after the Patriarch made a gesture of respect for the Qu’ran and referred to “the prophet Mohammed.”

During a meeting with Muslim leaders, the Syrian Patriarch raised the Qu’ran in an indication of reverence. That gesture outraged some Syrian prelates, whose protests were acknowledged by the Patriarch as a “serious internal problem” for his Orthodox community.

The Patriarch defended his expressions of respect for Islam. “Christ loves everyone, and calls us to be peacemakers with everyone,” he explained.

