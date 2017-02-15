Catholic World News

Friar chosen to lead Lenten Retreat for Vatican officials

February 15, 2017

Father Giulio Michelini, a Franciscan who teaches Biblical theology, has been chosen by Pope Francis to lead the annual Lenten Retreat for the Roman Curia.

Father Michelini, who teaches at the Theological Institute in Assisi, will deliver meditation on St. Matthew’s Gospel, with his focus on the Crucifxion and Resurrection. The Lenten Retreat will be held at the Pauline retreat house in Ariccia, outside Rome.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!