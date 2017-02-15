Catholic World News

Anglican bishop in South Sudan accuses government troops of atrocities

An Anglican bishop has reported widespread rape of civilian women by troops of South Sudan’s army.

Anglican Bishop Paul Yugusk of Lomega said that soldiers stationed at a military outpost near the Ugandan border have engaged in mass rape of women in a nearby village. He reported that more than 40 young men in the village were arrested by the soldiers, and charged that many were tortured before being released. The village was thoroughly looted, he said, and the entire population has fled for safety.

Christian leaders in South Sudan have issued a series of warnings about the spreading violence in South Sudan. The bloodshed—pitting supporters of President Salva Kir with those of former Vice President Riek Machar—has ignited ethnic conflicts, leading to charges of ethnic cleansing and multiple atrocities.

