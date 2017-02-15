Catholic World News

Trump administration has not requested meeting with Pontiff

February 15, 2017

The White House has not yet requested a papal audience with President Donald Trump, Vatican sources have disclosed.

President Trump will be in Rome in May for meetings of the G7 industrial leaders. There has been speculation that the American leader would take advantage of his trip to arrange a meeting with the Pontiff—as his two immediate predecessors, Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, had done.

To date, however, there has been no request for a meeting, informed Vatican sources said.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!