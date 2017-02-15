Catholic World News

Vatican announces awards for Catholic social thought

February 15, 2017

The Vatican today announced the winners of the 3rd annual “Economy and Society” awards, which recognize efforts to promote Catholic social teaching.

The awards, which will be presented in May at a conference of the Centesimus Annua- Pro Pontifice Foundation, will go to:

Markus Vogt, a German professor, for his book on sustainability;

Father Dominique Greiner, a French Assumptionist, for his blog on Catholic social teaching; and

Burkhard Schafers, a German journalist, for a radio show on Oswald von Nell-Breuning, a leading 20th-century scholar of Catholic social thought.

In announcing the awards, Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich said that the work of Markus Vogt suggests that the principle of sustainability should be added to the list of fundamental concepts in Catholic social teaching, alongside solidarity and subsidiarity.

