Council of Cardinals weighs reorganization of Vatican tribunals

February 15, 2017

At meetings in Rome this week, the Council of Cardinals began to study the prospect for reform of the Vatican’s tribunals.

The Council also continued its examination of the offices of the Roman Curia. This week’s sessions included discussions of the Congregation for Evangelization, the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, and the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue.

At a Vatican briefing on February 15, Paloma Garcia Ovejero, the deputy director of the Vatican press office, disclosed that the cardinals had opened their discussion of the tribunals: the Apostolic Penitentiary, the Apostolic Signatura, and the Roman Rota.

The Council also discussed the process for selecting new bishops.

Cardinal George Pell, the prefect of the Secretary for the Economy, reported on the progress of economic reforms, concentrating in training and personnel matters. And Msgr. Dario Edoardo Vigano, the prefect of the Secretariat for Communications, reported on the process of consolidating the Vatican’s public-relations activities.

Pope Francis attended most of the sessions of the Council, which met on February 13, 14, and 15. The Pontiff was absent on Monday morning, when he met with the Costa Rican bishops making their ad limina visits; and on Wednesday for his weekly public audience.

