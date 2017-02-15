Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke sent to Guam for sex-abuse trial of archbishop

February 15, 2017

Cardinal Raymond Burke has traveled to Guam, to take testimony in the canonical trial of Archbishop Anthony Apuron of Agana.

Archbishop Apuron, who has been accused of molesting a number of young men, was relieved of his pastoral responsibilities in the Guam archdiocese last June. He has insisted on his innocence and refused to resign. However, in October the Vatican named an American prelate, Archbishop Michael Byrnes, as coadjutor with “special faculties” to take over leadership of the archdiocese.

At his installation, Archbishop Byrnes revealed that the Vatican had begun a canonical trial of Archbishop Apuron on the sex-abuse charges. The Vatican press office has now confirmed this, and disclosed that Cardinal Burke was named as the presiding judge in the case.

Now Cardinal Burke has traveled to Guam, apparently to take testimony from the archbishop’s accusers.

The cardinal’s flight to the Pacific island, which was not announced in advance, came at a time when Cardinal Burke was a focal point of controversy at the Vatican. It is not clear how long he will be absent from Rome.

