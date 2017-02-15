Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops warn of famine

February 15, 2017

Some Kenyans are dying of hunger brought on by drought, the chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops said at a recent press conference.

Bishop Philip Anyolo spoke of “tales of suffering, desperation, hopelessness and in some cases, imminent loss of life,” Vatican Radio reported.

An estimated 2.7 million of the nation’s 46.8 million people are at risk of starvation, according to a BBC report.

