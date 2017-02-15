Catholic World News

Korean missionaries expelled from China

February 15, 2017

The Chinese government has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries from the country.

The missionaries were based in Yanji, and many of them have worked in China for over a decade, according to a Reuters report, which attributed the expulsion of South Korea’s decision to be the site of a US missile defense system.

