Catholic World News

Increased security at Cologne cathedral

February 15, 2017

Stating that “people should have no anxiety when they go to the cathedral,” police officials have announced heightened security measures at Cologne Cathedral.

The measures, which will go into effect March 1, include a ban on large bags and hiking bags as well as random searches of handbags. The cathedral will also contract with a private security firm to provide increased protection.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!