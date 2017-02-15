Catholic World News

Valentine’s Day banned in Islamabad

February 15, 2017

On February 13, a Pakistani court ruled that St. Valentine’s Day could not be promoted in the media or celebrated publicly in Islamabad, the nation’s capital.

The celebration of Valentine’s Day, according to the petition to the court, is “against Islamic teachings and should be banned immediately,” a Pakistani newspaper reported. “Immorality, nudity and indecency [are] being promoted, which is against our rich culture.”

