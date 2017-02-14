Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox clerics sees joint effort with Catholic Church to help persecuted Christians

February 14, 2017

The Russian Orthodox Church plans to work closely with the Vatican to call attention to the plight of persecuted Christians.

Metropolitan Hilarion, the chief external-affairs spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, said that the Moscow patriarchate hopes to “institutionalize the joint work we are doing already,” to make that work more effective. He said that he is talking with Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity, toward that end.

The primary focus of the cooperative effort is the Christian community in the Middle East, Metropolitan Hilarion said.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!