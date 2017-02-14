Catholic World News

Georgian Orthodox priest accused in plot to poison Patriarch

February 14, 2017

A Georgian Orthodox priest has been arrested and charged with a plot to murder the Orthodox Patriarch Ilia II.

Father Georgy Mamaladze, who handles real-estate affairs for the Georgian patriarchate, was taken into custody at Tbilisi airport. He had reportedly purchased cyanide, which prosecutors say he intended to use to poison Patriarch Ilia.

