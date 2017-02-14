Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission: ‘preemptive peacebuilding’ should complement defense efforts

February 14, 2017

Representatives from the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) took part with EU and NATO representatives in a conference devoted to defense.

“COMECE supports the view that reinforced security and defense measures can only be considered a partial response to the multifaceted security challenges of today,” the commission said in a statement following the conference.

COMECE added that security and defense measures “should be regarded as a necessary, but complementary part of an integral concept of security giving a particular attention to diplomatic and civilian efforts in pre-emptive peacebuilding and to measures promoting human, socio-economic and environmental development.”

