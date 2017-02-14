Catholic World News

Christian cemetery vandalized in Tunisia

February 14, 2017

A Christian cemetery has been vandalized in Sfax, a city of 330,000 in Tunisia.

The Vatican newspaper infrequently covers such acts of vandalism, but its editors published a report on the incident in the February 14 edition. In its coverage, L’Osservatore Romano noted that the Tunisian Association for the Protection of Minorities called upon the government to ensure the safety of places of worship.

Tunisia, a nation of 11.3 million, is over 99% Sunni Muslim.

