Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx welcomes election of Germany’s new president

February 14, 2017

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the head of the German Bishops’ Conference, welcomed the election of Frank-Walter Steinmeier as the nation’s president.

The German president has a largely ceremonial role as head of state; Chancellor Angela Merkel is the nation’s leading political figure.

Stating that “the Catholic Church in Germany gladly supports your work,” Cardinal Marx paid tribute to Steinmeier’s Christian faith. (He is a practicing Reformed Christian.)

Cardinal Marx added, “As a convinced European, you are just as much a part of the struggle for the crossing of borders and walls as for the freedom of order, which is the basis of our social coexistence.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!