Catholic Charities: fundraising campaign to assist migrants, refugees

February 14, 2017

Catholic Charities USA, the network of diocesan charitable agencies, has launched a four-month, $8-million fundraising campaign to assist “immigrants and refugees of all faiths who are already living in communities across our country.”

The organization, like the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, welcomed an appellate court ruling that halts implementation of portions of President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.

“While this ruling marks a significant victory for the millions of families attempting to flee conflict or who have been separated by the travel ban, it is only a provisional one,” said Sister Donna Markham, CEO of Catholic Charities USA.

