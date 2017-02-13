Catholic World News

Historic church in Holy Land, damaged by arson in 2014, reopens

February 13, 2017

The Church of the Multiplication of Loaves and Fishes, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee, has reopened, more than two years after it was severely damaged by arson.

The church—set on the site of the Gospel miracle—was torched and desecrated in June 2014, in one of several incidents targeting Christian churches in Israel. The attack was attributed to Jewish extremists.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin attended the rededication of the church, saying that his presence was intended to send the message “that hate cannot win.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!