Vatican disciplines Peruvian founder of lay movement, bars contact with group

February 13, 2017

Luis Fernando Figari, the Peruvian founder of the Sodality of Christian Life has been barred from contact with the group, after a Vatican-ordered investigation.

Figari, who founded the Sodality in Peru in 1971, stepped down from his post as leader of the lay movement in 2011, after being charged with multiple cases of sexual abuse. Last year the Vatican began a process of reform in the Sodality, whose new leaders announced that they were convinced the founder was “guilty of the abuses of which he is accused.”

The Vatican’s apostolic vistitation concluded with a finding that Figari had “adopted a style of government excessively or improperly authoritarian. In a decree issued on January 30, the Congregation for Religious said that Figari was “prohibited from contacting, in any way, persons belonging to the Sodality.”

