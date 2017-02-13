Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols raps UK restriction on Syrian refugees

February 13, 2017

England’s leading Catholic prelate has criticized the government’s decision to restrict the number of refugees from Syria.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has announced that the government will welcome 350 orphans. That policy was set in response to an act of Parliament calling for preference to Syrian refugees; the author of the legislation had suggested accepting about 3,000.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols said that it would be “truly shocking” if the government adhered to the new lower number. Last year the UK accepted 900 orphans, and “the need is evidently far greater,” he said. He called for a reconsideration of the decision, urging the government to honor the intent of the legislation.

