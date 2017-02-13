Catholic World News

Jerusalem patriarchate denounces Israeli law on seizure of Palestinian property

February 13, 2017

The Latin-rite Catholic Patriarchate of Jerusalem has issued a statement decrying a new Israeli law that retroactively legalizes the seizure of Palestinian lands in the West Bank for Jewish settlements.

The “unjust and unilateral law” badly damages the prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, “further eliminating hopes of peace,” the statement says. Expressing strong concern about the future of negotiations, the statement calls for “decisive decisions in favor of peace, justice, and dignity for all.”

