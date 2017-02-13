Catholic World News

In homily, Pope warns against conflicts within hierarchy

February 13, 2017

In his homily at a morning Mass on February 13, Pope Francis said that in the absence of a true sense of brotherhood, conflicts can fester and lead to destruction.

The Pope spoke about how Cain allowed his resentments against Abel to grow until they led them to murder his brother. He said that in the same way, small complaints can grow and “end up destroying the bond of brotherhood.”

The Pope said that these small conflicts can be visible “even among our episcopal colleagues.” He urged the faithful to fight against them, to preserve the sense of brotherhood.

