Australian archbishop decries eugenic approach to abortion

February 13, 2017

Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane, Australia, has condemned a proposal to liberalize abortion laws in Queensland, and especially the notion that women should be free to abort children who are diagnosed with disabilities.

“It is the kind of thing that went on in Nazi Germany,” the archbishop said. He argued that the proposal could eventually lead to the selection of children to meet the particular characteristics desired by their parents.

