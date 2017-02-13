Catholic World News

Pope writes preface for abuse victim’s book

February 13, 2017

Pope Francis has written the preface for a new book by a sex-abuse victim.

Sexual abuse is “an absolute monstrosity, a horrendous sin,” the Pope writes, introducing the boko by Daniel Pettit. “How can a priest, at the service of Christ and his Church, come to cause such evil?”

The Pope remarks on the love for the Church that Pettit maintains in spite of his suffering. He writes that he is aware of the abuse victims who have taken their own lives. “Their deaths weigh on my heart, on my conscience, and on that of the whole Church,” the Pope writes.

