Statistics show marriages more likely to survive if couples had no other lifetime sexual partners

February 13, 2017

Federal government statistics show that the prospects for an early divorce are minimal among American couples who have never had any sexual partners other than their spouses, and increases with the number of other partners.

Among couples who have not had other partners, 95% or marriages remain intact through at least the first five years. That number drops to 62% if the woman has had any other partner, and to nearly 50% if she has had two other partners. The numbers also drop, although less sharply, if the man has had other partners.

Among couples who have had multiple sexual partners before marriage, the odds of maintaining an intact marriage through five years hover around 50%.

