Coalition targets jihadist who inspired attack on French priest
February 13, 2017
The coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq targeted a jihadist who inspired the 2016 murder of Father Jacques Hamel while celebrating Mass at his parish in St.-Étienne-du-Rouvray, France.
“We can confirm that coalition forces targeted Rashid Kassim, a senior ISIS operative, near Mosul in a strike in the past 72 hours,” said Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway.
References:
- Coalition strike targets top IS group recruiter Kassim (France 24)
- Rachid Kassim, le commanditaire de l'assassinat du père Hamel, aurait été tué (Le Figaro)
