Coalition targets jihadist who inspired attack on French priest

February 13, 2017

The coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq targeted a jihadist who inspired the 2016 murder of Father Jacques Hamel while celebrating Mass at his parish in St.-Étienne-du-Rouvray, France.

“We can confirm that coalition forces targeted Rashid Kassim, a senior ISIS operative, near Mosul in a strike in the past 72 hours,” said Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway.

