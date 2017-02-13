Catholic World News

Cardinal: proclaim to young people the beauty of priestly, religious vocations

February 13, 2017

In an article that appeared on the front page of February 12 edition of L’Osservatore Romano, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia reflected on the 2018 synod, which will be devoted to young people, faith, and vocational discernment.

Recalling that Mother Teresa said, “I belong entirely to the Heart of Jesus,” Cardinal Bassetti wrote that it is “necessary to announce clearly to our young people: to be priests or nuns, religious or missionaries is to live a most beautiful existence … without shortcuts or compromises.”

Quoting Pope Francis’s encyclical Lumen Fidei, he added that “faith is no refuge for the fainthearted, but something which enhances our lives. It makes us aware of a magnificent calling, the vocation of love.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!