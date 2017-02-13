Catholic World News

USCCB committee chair welcomes court decision blocking Trump executive order

February 13, 2017

The chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration has issued a statement welcoming an appellate court ruling that halts implementation of portions of President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees.

“We welcome the decision of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. We respect the rule of law and the American judicial process,” said Bishop Joe Vasquez of Austin. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to resettling refugees and all those fleeing persecution.”

The prelate added:

At this time, we remain particularly dedicated to ensuring that affected refugee and immigrant families are not separated and that they continue to be welcomed to our country. We will continue to welcome the newcomer, as it is a vital part of our Catholic faith and an enduring element of our American values and tradition.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!