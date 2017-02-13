Catholic World News

Pope names special Medjugorje envoy

February 13, 2017

Pope Francis has named Archbishop Henryk Hoser of Warszawa-Praga, Poland, as his special pastoral envoy for Medjugorje, the town in Bosnia-Herzegovina that has been the site of alleged Marian apparitions since 1981.

The 74-year-old prelate has been entrusted with the mission “of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future,” the Secretariat of State said in a February 11 statement. “The mission will therefore have an exclusively pastoral character.”

Archbishop Hoser is expected to complete his mission by the end of the summer.

In 2014, a special Vatican investigative commission concluded its four-year study of the alleged apparitions and passed on its findings to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

