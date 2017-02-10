Catholic World News

Colombian missionary nun kidnapped in Mali

February 10, 2017

A Colombian religious working in Mali was kidnapped on February 8, reportedly by Islamic jihadists.

Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was one of four sisters present in a residence in Karangasso when armed men burst in. The others escaped, but Sister Narvaez was taken away by the assailants in a vehicle stolen from the religious community. The vehicle was later discovered, abandoned.

According to the other sisters who were present, the kidnappers identified themselves as jihadists. Police cautioned that it is possible they were simply criminals, looking for profit, and said that they were Islamic radicals to distract attention.

