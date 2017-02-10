Catholic World News

Ohio city bans conversion therapy

February 10, 2017

In a 12-0 vote, the city council in Toledo, Ohio, has made it a crime for a mental health provider to “engage in sexual orientation or gender identity change efforts with any person.”

Health care providers can be fined up to $250 per day for violating the ordinance.

The Toledo Blade reported that the law is the first total ban on conversion therapy. Laws elsewhere in the nation have forbidden health care professionals from engaging in such therapy with minors.

In a separate resolution, the city council unanimously characterized Toledo as “a welcoming, inclusive, and safe community for all residents.”

